Keys Swept by West Virginia on Thursday Night

Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys (11-12) were defeated by the West Virginia Black Bears (17-8) on Thursday night by a final score of 5-2 from Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia.

In a 2-2 game with runners on second and third and two outs and starting right-hander Jonathan Pintaro (Shorter University) one strike away from completing six innings, Jovante Dorris lined the go-ahead RBI single to right-field, which plated home a second run after an error by Caleb Upshaw (Kansas).

The Keys scored their only runs of the game on a two-run triple by Upshaw to right-center in the 2nd to tie up the score after West Virginia scored two in the 1st.

Pintaro went 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits, four runs, three earned, three walks and eight strikeouts, receiving the loss. He was one strikeout away from matching his season-high of nine.

On offense, Hunter Jump (Kentucky) led the way with a game-high four hits, going 4-for-5 at the plate.

Frederick stranded a second-half high 16 runners on base.

The Keys will return to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium tomorrow, August 19, against the Trenton Thunder for the first game of a three-game series. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

It will be Cancer Awareness Night with special cancer awareness themed jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society.

