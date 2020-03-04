Keys Single-Game Tickets on Sale April 3

March 4, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - In anticipation of the promotional schedule release, the Frederick Keys are excited to announce that single-game tickets go on sale on Friday, April 3 at 10am. The 2020 home schedule opens on April 16 at Nymeo Field, and Keys fans can purchase single-game tickets to all 70 home games by calling 301-815-9939 or visiting frederickkeys.com. Select games featuring giveaways, jersey auctions, and celebrity appearances will be revealed in the promotional schedule release tomorrow, March 5, at noon.

The 2020 season ushers in earlier game times for weekday games in April, May and June, with first pitch slotted for 6:30pm. Our fan-favorites like Kids Eat Free Monday, Guaranteed Win Tuesday and Sunday Funday return this season along with a new set of weekly promotions.

Weekend games will feature Frederick's infamous firework shows on Fridays and Saturdays. This includes during Memorial Day Weekend on May 22 and 23, Wednesday, July 3 and Labor Day Weekend from September 4-6.

Keys fans can purchase a variety of season-tickets plans by calling the Group Sales Department at 301-815-9900 or visiting frederickkeys.com. These options include full-season ticket plans, a 10-game plan, a 15-game plan, a flex-pack choice and a build-a-plan package. Season ticket packages start for as low as $50 while a full-season plan includes first pitch opportunities, invitation to the Ticket Plan Holder batting practice, and box office savings. Each plan comes with a complimentary John Means bobblehead and a Shake-Your-Keys pennant.

A link to the entire schedule for the Keys 2020 season is available here. Fireworks dates and a full Keys promotional schedule for 2020 will be announced at a later date. To stay tuned for the latest team news and for ticket information fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For the last nine seasons, the Keys have finished in the top two in the league in attendance and have entertained more than 9 million fans since the organization was founded in 1989. Over the last three seasons, the Keys have been recognized by the Carolina League with the Matt Minker Award for Community Service and John H. Johnson's Presidents Award. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Jack Keffer by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at JKeffer@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 4, 2020

Keys Single-Game Tickets on Sale April 3 - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.