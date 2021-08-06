Keys Score Four Times in First Inning, Late Home Run by West Virginia Leaves Final Matchup in a Tie

August 6, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Morgantown, WV - The Frederick Keys and West Virginia Black Bears played to a 6-6 tie in their final MLB Draft League matchup of the 2021 season on Thursday night. The Keys and Black Bears tied for the second time this season, with the other tie coming in the first official contest of the season between both teams.

Frederick jumped out to an early lead scoring four runs in the 1st inning. The Keys rally was led off by Haven Mangrum who worked a one out walk. Mangrum was followed by Jahmoi Percival who walked to leave runners at first and second base. Bradley Harmon opened the scoring in the game knocking in Mangrum with the first of three consecutive hits by the Keys. Michael Wein and Aaron Straker each knocked a run in, resulting in the Keys having a 3-0 lead. Wein came home to score on a passed ball to give Spencer Edmondson a 4-0 lead before throwing a pitch.

West Virginia answered with one run in the 1st inning. Leadoff man Breydon Daniel started the game with a double to centerfield. Daniel came around to score on the next batter as Christian Lucio attempted to extend his double into a triple.

In the 2nd inning the Keys regained a four run lead thanks to some good base running. With two outs and SeyJuan Lawrence on second base, Percival hit a dribbler out to second base. The outfielder put pressure on the infield to make a play resulting in a dropped ball at first base. Lawrence made the turn around third and came home to score in the commotion to give the Keys a 5-1 lead.

Frederick added one more run in the 3rd as Gregory Ozuna singled home Straker to make it 6-1.

West Virginia chipped away at the five run deficit, first with a two run home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. In the 5th inning, a wild ball four from Edmondson allowed a man to come home and left a man on base.

Antonio Frias entered in relief for the Keys and pitched three innings. The only runs that he gave up came in the 7th inning on a game tying two run home run by Luis Navarro. The home run would mark the final scoring play of the game.

The Keys have three games remaining on the road and will return home for a four game homestand to close out the season August 10-13. Single game tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at jmichalski@Frederickkeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 6, 2021

Keys Score Four Times in First Inning, Late Home Run by West Virginia Leaves Final Matchup in a Tie - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.