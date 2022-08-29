Keys Score 10 Runs on 16 Hits in Series Win at Trenton

Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys (16-15) defeated the Trenton Thunder (7-22) on Sunday night by a final score of 10-7 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, New Jersey.

The 16 hits matched a second-half season-high set on August 2 against Trenton.

Frederick scored two runs each in the 3rd and 4th and a run in the 5th to take a 5-4 lead after five innings of play.

In the 8th is where Frederick would break the game open, scoring five in the inning. A sac fly by Robert Brooks (Columbus State), RBI single by Matt Oldham (NC State), an RBI single by Ben Fitzgerald (UC Irvine) and an RBI hit by Caleb Upshaw (Kansas) with another run scoring on an error provided a 10-4 cushion after the top of the 8th.

Ryan Langford (Florida Southern College) finished out the game with 1.1 innings out of the bullpen and three strikeouts to seal a three-run win.

On offense, Upshaw (Kansas) led the way, going 3-for-4 with a game-high 2 RBI. All nine hitters in the starting lineup collected a hit and scored a run in the victory.

Starting right-hander Brett Taucher (Quincy University) pitched 5.0 innings, allowing eight hits, four runs, three earned, three walks and a season-high six strikeouts, receiving the win.

Right-hander Sergio Ramirez (UC Riverside) threw 1.2 shutout innings out of the bullpen.

Frederick sits 3.5 games out of a playoff spot with six games remaining.

The Keys will return Tuesday, August 30, against the West Virginia Black Bears for a three-game midweek series. First pitch from Monongalia County Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

For more information on the Frederick Keys, please contact Gareth Kwok at gkwok@FrederickKeys.com.

