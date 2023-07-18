Keys' Offense Groovy in 10-4 Win

July 18, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD- The Keys offense erupted early and often which resulted in a 10-4 win on Groovy 60's Night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Mason Philley started on the mound and allowed two early singles and an earned run. The Black Bears added an unearned run as well and took a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.

The Keys answered in the bottom of the second inning when Keylon Mack connected on a line drive to right field and drove in Roberto Pena and Hylan Hall. Alec Sanchez tripled to right field to drive in Ben McClain and Keylon Mack and the Keys took the lead, 4-2.

In the bottom of the third and fourth innings the Keys added a run in each inning and extended the lead by four after four innings.

The Black Bears rallied in the top of the sixth and added two runs and pulled within two. In the bottom of the sixth inning the Keys answered when Trenton Jamison doubled to drive in Kirkland Banks.

The Keys added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. First, Hall flew out to centerfield and drove in Zaid Walker. Then, Logan Thomason followed and hit his first homerun of the season.

Walker then drove in an additional insurance run when he singled and Pena scored. The Keys took a 10-4 lead to the top of the ninth inning. Tyler Germanowski would take the mound for the Keys and end the game with a 1-2-3 inning.

The Keys will host the Black Bears tomorrow night with a 7:00 PM start.

Notes:

Alec Sanchez went 4-5 with 2 RBIs.

Tyler Germanowski recorded two strikeouts in on inning of work.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.