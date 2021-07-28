Keys Homer Twice in 3-0 Win over Black Bears, Game Shortened Due to Rain

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the West Virginia Black Bears by a final score of 3-0. The Keys took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the 5th inning, making the game official prior to the weather delay.

Frederick's starting pitcher TJ Czyz pitched five innings, enroute to a complete game two hit shutout. It is the Keys first shutout of the season.

The Keys opened the scoring in the 1st inning as Jorel Ortega launched his third home run of the year. Ortega scored Jahmoi Percival who singled on the first pitch thrown by Tyler Grauer. Nick Hernandez hit his second home run of the year in the 2nd inning to give the Keys a 3-0 lead.

The Keys a six game homestand on Wednesday for the middle of three games against West Virginia. Single game tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at jmichalski@Frederickkeys.com.

