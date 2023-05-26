Keys Home Opener - June 3, 2023

May 26, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys Draft League Team is set to start the season with their Home Opener on June 3 at new and improved Nymeo Field as they take on the Trenton Thunder at 6:00 pm.

The Keys play an 80 game Draft League schedule with 40 home games and 40 away games. The Draft League is made up of six teams: the Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The MLB Draft League is a college summer league for college players to showcase their skills between the end of college season and the MLB Amateur Player Draft in July.

Frederick's Atlantic League Team will continue to play games at Nymeo Field in a shared arrangement with the Keys. The Atlantic League team plays 126 total games, and the Frederick Atlantic League Team will play 48 home games at Nymeo Field and 78 road games. In all, there are 88 games at Nymeo Field for the season.

The 10-team Atlantic League is celebrating its' 25 Year anniversary and is a second chance league for professional players to showcase their skills with hopes of signing with an MLB Organization. The Atlantic League consists of two divisions. The North Division includes; Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Staten Island FerryHawks and York Revolution and the South Division includes; Frederick Atlantic Baseball Club, Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Honey Hunters, High Point Rockers and Lexington Counter Clocks.

The Frederick Atlantic League Team will reveal their permanent team name on Friday, June 23rd vs the York Revolution at 7:00 pm. The 5 finalist names are the Bone Shakers, The Ghost Hounds, The Rail Frogs, The Sawbones or the Screaming Alpacas.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.