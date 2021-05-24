Keys Fall to Trenton Thunder 9-2

May 24, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick MD - The Frederick Keys fell to the Trenton Thunder by a score of 9-2 on Monday afternoon inside of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA.

Trenton threatened to score early in the first, after the first two batters that Luis Guerrero faced reached safely. With a runner in scoring position, Guerrero was able to pick up a strikeout, pop out, and line out to escape his first frame unscathed.

Frederick had its own struggles offensively in game one of 2021, combining for just five hits and two runs in the game. The first hit of the afternoon for the Keys came off the bat of Rene Lastres, as he blasted a double to the right center gap. Lastres advanced to third on a Kordell Brown groundout to the pitcher. With a 1-0 count to Alex Ulloa, Lastres attempted to reach home on a passed ball but was tagged out after a Trenton Thunder bounce off the backstop.

To being the 3rd inning, Dexter Swims drew a walk from Guerrero and then stole second. After two wild pitches by the starter from Miami, FL, Swims found himself crossing the plate to give Trenton a 1-0 lead.

Trenton Thunder starter Dylan Heid was spectacular in the first game of the season. Heid struck out the side in the first and finished his day allowing just one hit, the double to Lastres. The Thunder pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts in the game. Frederick Keys pitchers fanned 15 batters on the afternoon.

Trenton added a run on a passed ball in the bottom of the 4th, which allowed Peter Vazquez to score. In the 5th, a leadoff triple by Daryl Myers led to two Trenton runs and a 4-0 advantage.

In the 7th, the Keys offense showed signs of life bringing seven batters to the plate. Tito Fuentes started the inning with a walk and moved to second when Lucas Torres drew a walk 2 batters later. Cy Kerber worked a full count against Justin Garcia, who walked the bases loaded.

With two outs in the 7th inning Dominique Collie came up to the plate as the Keys tying run. Collie got his pitch and ripped it down the right field line, driving in two on the double. Collie reached base twice in the game, he also walked in the 6th inning.

The game was blown open in the 7th inning when Trenton scored five runs off of Francois Castillo. Jordan Hollins cleared the bases with a triple to give the Thunder a 8-2 advantage. Hollins later came around to score on a two out throwing error.

The Keys will return to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday to take on the Trenton Thunder. First pitch is set for 1 PM. Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium will reopen on Wednesday night for a two-game set against the West Virginia Black Bears. For information on ticket plans, visit FrederickKeys.com or call 301-815-9939. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at jmichalski@Frederickkeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.