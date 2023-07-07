Keys Drop Second Half Opener to Crosscutters

Frederick, MD- The Keys drop the series opener 10-3 to the Crosscutters Friday night. In a contest that began as a pitchers duel, the Crosscutters bats came alive in the seventh inning.

Both starting pitchers did not allow any runs while on the mound. Keys starter, Dalton Ponce (Long Beach State) pitched five scoreless innings and Crosscutters starter, Shaun Gamelin (Rhode Island College) pitched 6 scoreless innings to open the contest.

The Crosscutters struck first in the top of the sixth inning when Adam Becker (West Texas A&M) lined out to Keys centerfielder, Alec Sanchez (Florida International Unversity), allowing Jalen Greer to score.

Entering the top of the seventh with a one run lead, the Crosscutters struck again. Tyler Lasch started the big inning with a double to right field, driving in Will Fuenning (West Texas A&M). Brayland Skinner would reach first after being hit by a pitch. Lasch then advanced to third when Isaiah Byers (University of Kentucky) flew out to right field. Skinner then stole second and Greer walked loading the bases. Jose Gonzalez (Texas State) walked allowing Lasch to score that drove the Keys pitching change.

Albert Cuello-Batista (Southern New Hampshire University) took the mound with bases loaded and allowed back-to-back doubles leading to two more runs scored for the Crosscutters. With Garrett Wallace on second, back-to-back wild pitches allowed him to score and make it 6-0, Crosscutters. EJ Taylor wowalked and stole second. Fuenning singled to centerfield and scored Taylor. Keys manager, Rene Rivera summoned Caiden Wood (Seton Hall University) to close out the inning.

They Keys struck back in the bottom of the seventh when the first three batters singled, and Zaid Walker (Georgetown Univeristy) scored when Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky University) drew a walk. Cameron Butler singled allowing Casey Yamauchi (University of Hawaii at Hilo) to score and close the gap making it 8-2.

The Keys added another run in the bottom of the eighth inning when Walker doubled and drove in Andrew Papatonis (University of Richmond) making it 8-3, Crosscutters.

The Crosscutters would add two additional insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning and hold the Keys scoreless to finish the game. 10-3 was the final, with the Crosscutters taking the series opener of the second half.

Notes:

Dalton Ponce (Long Beach State) threw five shutout innings for the Keys and recorded six strikeouts.

