Keys Announce New Hires in the Sales Department

March 23, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are proud to announce the hiring of several new front office staff members in the sales department for the 2020 season.

Patrick Koogle joins the Keys this season as a Sponsorship Account Manager. Koogle, a Frederick native, returns to Frederick after working in Baltimore as a part of the Fan Services Team with the Orioles in 2019. Koogle originally joined the Orioles as a Birdland Ambassador, assisting the Public Relations and Community Relations departments and fulfilling gameday operations in 2018. Koogle started his career in sports in 2017 as part of the Marketing Event Staff with the Baltimore Ravens. Over the past three seasons with the Ravens, he assisted with all events before and during the season, including gamedays. Koogle earned his B.A. in Communications at the University of Maryland.

Layla Adinolfi joins the Frederick Keys as an Account Manager in the Group and Ticket Sales department this season. Adinolfi comes to Frederick by way of Morgantown, West Virginia where she most recently served as a Ticket Sales and Merchandise Manager with the West Virginia Black Bears in 2019. In her first year with the Black Bears, Adinolfi was a Ticket Sales Intern during the 2018 season. Adinolfi attended West Virginia University and graduated in December of 2018 with a B.A. in Multi-Disciplinary Studies of Sport Sciences. Adinolfi hails from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Rob Brown enters his second overall season with the Keys and his first as an Account Manager. Brown, who graduated from James Madison University with a B.S. in Sports Management, was an intern for the Keys in 2018.

Weston Sensabaugh comes aboard as an Account Manager for the 2020 season. Sensabaugh enters his third season in the minors after spending both the 2017 and 2019 seasons with the West Virginia Black Bears, where he served as a Ticket Sales intern. A native of Cumberland, Maryland, Sensabaugh attended West Virginia University where he earned a B.S. in Sports Management.

Due to recent health concerns, the start to the Keys' season has been postponed until further notice. Single-game tickets go on sale on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Individuals who purchase a Keys ticket plan also receive a John Means bobblehead or an old-fashioned Keys baseball pennant. A link to the entire schedule for the Keys 2020 season is available here, while fans can buy/renew ticket plans for the 2020 season by calling 301-815-9900. To follow Keys offseason news, events and more, fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For the last nine seasons, the Keys have finished in the top two in the league in attendance and have entertained more than 9 million fans since the organization was founded in 1989. Over the last two seasons, the Keys have been recognized by the Carolina League with the Matt Minker Award for Community Service and John H. Johnson's Presidents Award. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Anders Jorstad by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at AJorstad@Frederickkeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 23, 2020

Keys Announce New Hires in the Sales Department - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.