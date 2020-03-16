Keys Announce New Hires in the Marketing Department

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are proud to announce the hiring of several new front office staff members in the marketing department for the 2020 season.

Maci Hill joins the Keys as Director of Marketing this season. Prior to arriving in Frederick, she worked multiple roles with the Frontier League's Evansville Otters including Marketing and Promotions Intern, Account Executive and Social Media Coordinator. Before breaking into baseball, she interned for the United States Tennis Association while helping plan and execute their College Matchdays, as well as their 2019 NCAA Championship. She also served as a gameday staff member with the Orlando Magic, volunteered with the Citrus and Camping World Bowl and was a Sports Intern with WBRZ in Baton Rouge. Hill's career in sports began while in college when she worked for the Athletic Marketing and Promotions Department at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Anders Jorstad has been brought on as the new Broadcasting and Public Relations Manager for the Keys in 2020. Jorstad enters his fourth season in baseball and his second season in the minors after spending the 2019 season with the Carolina League's Lynchburg Hillcats, where he served as the Broadcast, Media Relations & Ticket Sales Assistant. A native of Kirkland, Washington, Jorstad attended Hofstra University where he earned his B.A. in Journalism in 2018. Jorstad most recently worked at Learfield IMG College, where he was the studio host for University of Texas football and men's basketball broadcasts.

Katey Ladika joins the staff as the team's Digital Content Coordinator. Ladika joins the Keys after spending time with the Eastern League's Altoona Curve as a Production Intern. Ladika also worked for the National Hockey League as a Live Social Contributor during the 2018-2019 season. A native of Salix, Pennsylvania, Ladika earned her B.F.A. in Media Arts from Robert Morris University.

Dani Fox enters her first season as the Keys' Office and Promotions Manager. Fox, who served the Keys as an intern in 2019, also worked in the ticketing department for the Citi Open Tennis Tournament in 2019. In 2018, Fox interned for the Contemporary Services Corporation, where she helped organize the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders' Cup. A graduate from the University of South Carolina, Fox earned a B.S. in Sport and Entertainment Management.

Morgan Crow also joins the Keys as a Marketing Assistant. Crow most recently worked for the Nashville Sounds where she was a Promotions/Brand ambassador. A native of Ringgold, Georgia, Crow graduated from Kennesaw State University with a B.A. in Journalism and Emerging Media.

Due to recent health concerns, the start to the Keys' season has been postponed until further notice. Single-game tickets go on sale on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Individuals who purchase a Keys ticket plan also receive a John Means bobblehead or an old-fashioned Keys baseball pennant. A link to the entire schedule for the Keys 2020 season is available

here, while fans can buy/renew ticket plans for the 2020 season by calling 301-815-9900. To follow Keys offseason news, events and more, fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).

