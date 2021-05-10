Keys Announce First Block of Single Game Tickets and Promotional Schedule

Frederick MD - The Frederick Keys are pleased to announce the release of single game tickets and the corresponding promotions for the first 10 games of the 2021 season.

Single game tickets for home games May 26 - June 13 are now available on the Keys website and can also be purchased by calling the box office at 301-815-9939. Tickets are first come first serve as the Keys continue to follow capacity guidelines as set by the state of Maryland.

"We are very pleased to announce the promotional schedule for the start of the 2021 season," General Manager Andrew Klein said. "We can't wait to welcome fans back to Nymeo Field on May 26th and we are excited to share new theme nights with our fans!"

This season the Keys will proceed with a staggered release of single game tickets and the rest of the promotional schedule, other release dates are still TBA. For games May 26 - June 13 the Keys schedule features a schedule magnet giveaway, one mystery giveaway, three theme nights, and four firework displays. The Frederick Keys will host Fireworks after every Friday and Saturday home game throughout the season. The full promotional schedule for the first block can be viewed below:

May 26 vs West Virginia - Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Precision Heating and Cooling

June 3 vs Mahoning Valley - Pirates in the Park Night

June 4 vs Mahoning Valley - Mystery Ball Sale benefitting Frederick Keys Care, Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway, Fireworks presented by American Disposal Systems

June 5 vs Mahoning Valley - Fireworks presented by Vet Urgency

June 6 vs Mahoning Valley - Luau Day

June 11 vs Mahoning Valley - Shirsey Giveaway, Fireworks presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union

June 12 vs Mahoning Valley - Superhero Night, Fireworks

Director of Marketing Maci Hill has worked hard to put out a promotional schedule that will intrigue fans and present fun opportunities to engage in Keys baseball.

"We all missed the Keys last year and we all missed baseball," Hill said. "But more than anything I think we all missed each other! This season we welcome new and returning fans alike to Nymeo Field to not only embrace this new era of baseball, but our community as well. This promotional schedule is designed to do just that."

The Keys joined the MLB Draft League in December after serving as the Advanced-A affiliate for the Baltimore Orioles. Frederick will begin its season in Trenton on May 24 with Opening Night at Nymeo field slated for May 26.

