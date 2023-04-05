Keys Announce Coaching Staff for 2023 Season

April 5, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Frederick News Release







FREDERICK, MD- The Frederick Keys have announced three additions to Rene Rivera's coaching staff for the 2023 MLB Draft League season.

Willie Collazo- Pitching Coach

Jacque Jones- Hitting Coach

Tervont Johnson- Coach

Collazo, 43, joins the Keys staff after serving three seasons as the pitching coach at Florida International University. In Collazo's time with the staff, three pitchers were drafted from the Panthers to MLB organizations. Prior to his time at FIU, Collazo spent four seasons as a minor league pitching coach in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, including three years as the pitching coach for Class A Lansing. As a player, Collazo made six appearances in the major leagues for the Mets in the 2007 season. A former 10th round pick out of Florida International University in 2001, Collazo pitched professionally in the Braves, Angels, Mets, and Blue Jays organizations.

"I'm super excited to be a part of the MLB Draft League and for the Frederick Keys for the warm welcome," said Collazo. "We are going to do everything possible to show our players how to play the game and give our fans the best experience possible."

Jones, 47, brings big league coaching experience to the Keys staff, having served as an assistant hitting coach with the Washington Nationals in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Prior to his time in Washington, Jones spent three years as a hitting coach at three different levels of the Padres organization, reaching Triple A El Paso in 2014. Across a ten-year major league playing career, he hit .277 and slugged 165 home runs. A second-round draft pick by Minnesota in 1996, Jones had plenty of success across his college career as a University of Southern California Trojan. In 1994, Jones was honored as a first team all-American, and in 1996 was a member of the United States Olympic Team that took home a bronze medal in the 1996 games in Atlanta.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity to have a hand in these young men's growth as baseball players and people," said Jones.

Johnson, 24, brings youth to the staff. Still early in his coaching career, Johnson has previously served as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Blues in the Sunbelt Collegiate League. In his college playing career, Johnson spent time at Georgia State and Georgia Tech.

"I'm humbled and elated to be a part of a great league, headed by Sean Campbell," said Johnson. "I'm confident in our staff, roster, and personnel to add value to the Frederick Keys rich history and to the overall league."

"Since joining the Major League Baseball Draft League, the Frederick Keys have been fortunate to have a high-quality coaching staff every year," said Keys General Manager Andrew Klein. "2023 is no different as Jacque, Willie, and Tervont will bring a wealth of knowledge to our players that will be invaluable as they begin their professional careers. Alongside Manager Rene Rivera, the Keys staff will provide guidance and leadership to our players that will benefit them well beyond their time in Frederick."

The Keys will open their 2023 season on June 1 at Trenton, and will open their home schedule on June 3 at Nymeo Field.

Fans can buy/renew ticket plans as well as book group outings for the 2023 season by calling 301-815-9900.

For more information on the Frederick Keys, please contact Branden McGee at bmcgee@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.