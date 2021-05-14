Keys Announce 100% Capacity for 2021 Season

Frederick MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to welcome fans back to Nymeo Field for the 2021 season at 100% capacity.

This announcement comes following Gov. Larry Hogan's announcement on May 12 to fully open the state of Maryland. Frederick County announced they would follow the state of Maryland's decision on May 13 with the additional guideline being that masks are required when not actively eating or drinking while seated at outdoor events.

"We are excited to open up to 100% capacity giving as many fans as possible the opportunity to come to a Keys game this summer," GM Andrew Klein said. "Our goal every season is to pack Nymeo Field and give fans a baseball experience they won't forget. We thank Frederick County for helping us to get to this point. Most importantly we thank our fans for working with county and state guidelines over the last year so we can now feel a return to normalcy in 2021."

The Keys had originally planned to open Nymeo Field on May 26th for Opening Night at a 50% capacity with guidelines in place to practice social distancing. Opening Night will occur on May 26 as planned with 100% capacity limit. Prior to Opening Night, the Keys will host Keys Fest on May 22 for fans inside of Nymeo Field. The Keys are excited for this to be the first full capacity event in over a year and a half at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Fans can sample food, play in the fun zone, and get a tour of the stadium among other activities.

Masks will continue to be required inside of Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, while fans are not actively eating or drinking in their seats. Masks will be worn by staff members at all times. The Frederick Keys will continue to follow mask guidelines as set out by the state of Maryland and Frederick County.

With the announcement to move to 100% capacity the Frederick Keys are excited to announce the return of our popular Flex Packs for the 2021 season. Interested fans should contact the box office to set up 2021 Flex Packs. There is no action required for fans who have already purchased single game tickets or a ticket plan for games in 2021.

Tickets for games May 26 through June 13 are on sale now. Fans can call the box office at 301-815-9939 or visit FrederickKeys.com to learn more about attending the first 10 games of the season. The Keys plan to continue with a staggered release of single game tickets and corresponding promotional events as the summer continues. The first release occurred on May 10th for games May 26 through June 13. The three other release dates are as follows: May 28, June 14, and July 6.

More information will be released to the public as the Keys continue to adapt to the changing policies as set by the state of Maryland and Frederick County. If you are interested in reaching out to the Keys about attending a game, becoming a partner for 2021, or continuing a past partnership please follow the directory below.

Ticketing & Box Office: Chris Habecker (301) 815-9939, CHabecker@FrederickKeys.com

Group Sales & Ticketing: Layla Adinolfi (301) 815-9906, LAdinolfi@FrederickKeys.com

Corporate Sponsorships: Patrick Koogle (301) 815-9940, PKoogle@FrederickKeys.com

Marketing & Community Involvement: Maci Hill (301) 815-9902, MHill@FrederickKeys.com

National Anthem Bookings: Morgan Crow (301) 662-0013, MCrow@FrederickKeys.com

All other questions should be directed to the Keys front office by dialing 301-662-0013.

