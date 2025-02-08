Keyontae Johnson Puts up a Season-High 30 Points vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce

February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.