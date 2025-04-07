Key Takeaways from the First Weekend of the 2025 Season I CPL Newsroom Presented by Volkswagen

April 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







The CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, is back for another season! Join Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney to break down all of the action from week one of the 2025 Canadian Premier League campaign.

Atlético Ottawa and Halifax Wanderers FC drew a four-goal thriller in the capital, Forge FC beat Cavalry FC in a CPL Final rematch, Pacific FC started their season with victory over Valour FC, and York United beat Vancouver FC to finish off the opening weekend.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer. --

