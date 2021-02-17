Key Pieces Return to Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed right-handed pitcher John Gorman and infielder Kevin Lachance on Wednesday.

Gorman was 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA for the Goldeyes last season in 12 appearances, 10 of which came in relief. The Newton, Massachusetts native struck out 33 and walked only 11 in 26.2 innings pitched. Gorman worked more than one inning in seven of his 10 relief appearances, including five outings of two innings or more. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound right-hander finished tied for sixth among American Association relievers in strikeout rate (28 percent) and ninth in strikeouts per nine innings (11.1). Gorman posted an ERA of just 2.70 as a reliever.

"I'm excited both John and Kevin have decided to play for us again," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "John is a valuable piece to our staff, and did a fantastic job for us last year. If not for a couple of spot starts that inflated his ERA, he would have finished well below 3.00."

Gorman enters his sixth season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 31st round in 2015 out of Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts). Gorman has a lifetime 12-12 record with 13 saves and a 3.62 ERA in 131 career appearances, 128 of them in relief. The 28-year-old (29 on Opening Night) has averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a professional against just 2.8 walks. During his time in the Athletics' organization, Gorman was voted a Double-A All-Star with the Texas League's Midland RockHounds in both 2018 and 2019.

Lachance hit .262 with five home runs and 16 RBI for the Goldeyes last season in 47 games, and returns for his third overall season with the club. The Clifton, Virginia native added 35 runs scored, six doubles, eight stolen bases, and a .344 on-base percentage. Lachance also ranked first among American Association second basemen in defensive wins above replacement (0.36), range per game (4.74), and double plays (31).

"Kevin is a great player," Forney said. "He works and plays very hard, day in and day out. He dealt with knee and wrist issues that hurt his numbers a bit, but he is still a very valuable rookie to have on the club."

Lachance first joined the Goldeyes in 2019 where he batted .372 in 13 contests before having his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 26-year-old played at four levels of the Diamondbacks' farm system, including two games for the Triple-A Pacific Coast League's Reno Aces.

Lachance was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th round in 2016 out of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (Baltimore, Maryland) where he holds the Retrievers' program record with 82 stolen bases. In four years of professional baseball, Lachance is a .256 hitter with a .362 on-base percentage across 180 games played. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Lachance has experience at all four infield positions, as well as centre and left field. Lachance owns a career .984 fielding percentage at all positions. A right-handed batter and fielder, Lachance has been a part of three championship teams at the professional level, including the Rookie Pioneer League's Ogden Raptors in 2017, as well as the Short Season-A Northwest League's Hillsboro Hops and the High-A California League's Visalia Oaks in 2019.

The Goldeyes now have 17 players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin May 6th.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Nate Antone

RHP Ryan Dull

LHP Ken Frosch

OF Jay Gonzalez

RHP John Gorman

C Lucas Herbert

OF Logan Hill

OF Tyler Hill

RHP Christian James

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

OF Max Murphy

RHP Eduard Reyes

OF Liam Scafariello

RHP Justin Watland

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Goldeyes' 2021 home opener is Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park.

