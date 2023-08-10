Kevin Mahoney Named Appalachian League Manager of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced that Johnson City's Kevin Mahoney was named Manager of the Year. Mahoney led the Doughboys to a 35-10 record and the 2023 Appalachian League title.

"Kevin has done a tremendous job both on and off the field in bringing the 2023 Appalachian League Championship to Johnson City," stated Doughboys general manager Patrick Ennis. "We couldn't be more excited that he is named the Manager of the Year and being recognized for his hard work."

The second-year manager guided the Doughboys to win streaks of 10 games (June 13 to June 25) and 11 games (July 7 to July 20), along with a 21-3 home record at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Johnson City won the West Division by 12 games and defeated the Burlington Sock Puppets, 4-1, in the championship on Aug. 2.

"Kevin's relentless work in ensuring that players and staff are cared for has made it easy for TVA Credit Union Ballpark to become a beacon of fun for fans to come and enjoy quality baseball," Ennis added.

Under Mahoney, Johnson City led the Appy League in wins, winning percentage (.778), run differential (+94), hits (424), batting average (.284), on-base percentage (.388), slugging (.410) and OPS (.798). The Doughboys' pitching staff led the Appy League in ERA (4.08), WHIP (1.36) and batting average against (.214) and was second in strikeouts (427). Johnson City also had seven All-Star selections, tying with Burlington for the most in the Appy League.

Mahoney returned to Johnson City this year after leading the Doughboys to a 30-24 record and second-place finish in the West Division in 2022. In his two seasons at the helm, Johnson City has posted consecutive 30-win seasons while posting an overall record of 65-34.

The Miller Place, N.Y., native played collegiately at Canisius College, earning an All-MAAC selection twice and 2009 MAAC Player of the Year honors. After the New York Yankees drafted Mahoney in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft, he played in the Minor Leagues for six seasons, ascending the Yankees' system to become a 2012 Eastern League All-Star and 2013 Eastern League Champion with the then-Double-A Trenton Thunder. After retiring in 2014, Mahoney was a coach in the Yankees' system from 2015-19.

Mahoney is the ninth Johnson City manager to be named Appy Manager of the Year and the franchise's first since Mike Shildt in 2010.

