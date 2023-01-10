Kevin Mahoney Named 2023 Johnson City Doughboys Manager

January 10, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys announce Kevin Mahoney as their Manager for the 2023 season. Mahoney has over 15 years of playing and coaching experience at the collegiate and professional level.

"I am thrilled to be returning to manage the Johnson City Doughboys for the 2023 season," said Mahoney. "My family and I thoroughly enjoyed our time in Johnson City and love everything that the city has to offer. I was very proud of the season we had last year and am extremely grateful to Boyd Sports and the Boyd family for giving me the opportunity to lead the Doughboys again. I am excited to continue to work with the amazing people in the front office that work so hard for us to be able to compete in such a beautiful stadium."

The Miller Place, New York native was a standout player for Canisius College, earning an All MAAC selection twice, and being named 2009 MAAC Player of the Year. Correspondingly he was 2008 Coastal Plain League Offensive Player of the Year, representing the Forest City Owls.

Mahoney was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft by the New York Yankees. He played for six seasons in the minor leagues, climbing up the ranks in the Yankees farm system. He was a 2012 Eastern League All-Star and 2013 Eastern League Champion, playing for the Trenton Thunder.

After retiring in 2014, Mahoney has since been a coach in the Yankees organization for seven years.

"We are excited to have Kevin back as our manager for the 2023 season," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "The Doughboys made great strides under Kevin's leadership and look forward to building off of last year's success. We can't wait to get started and it is now time to 'Rally the Troops'!"

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their season on June 6, 2023 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Greeneville Flyboys.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from January 10, 2023

Kevin Mahoney Named 2023 Johnson City Doughboys Manager - Johnson City Doughboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.