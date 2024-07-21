Sports stats



Santa Cruz Warriors

Kevin Knox Leads All Scorers with 31 Points in #NBA2KSummerLeague Semifinals

July 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video


Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from July 21, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central