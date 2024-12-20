Kevin Knox II Drops a Double-Double 32 PTS 10 REB at WinterShowcase
December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2024
- Mad Ants Score Season-High 127 Points in Showcase Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Vipers Face Defeat against Mad Ants - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Stars Charge to Victory in First Showcase Matchup - Salt Lake City Stars
- Charge Drop First Showcase Game to Stars - Cleveland Charge
- Nets Defeated by Clippers in Game One at Winter Showcase - Long Island Nets
- Legends Secure Third Straight Win in Overtime Thriller at Winter Showcase - Texas Legends
- Bulls Thwart Hustle Comeback Effort - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Dennis Smith Jr. - Wisconsin Herd
- Windy City Snatches Showcase Win over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Warriors Drop First Half of Back-To-Back Series Against San Diego Clippers, 123-89
- Warriors' Comeback Stalls Late as Santa Cruz Loses to Stockton, 120-117
- Santa Cruz Warriors Outlast the Remix, Defeating Rip City 112-109
- Santa Cruz Warriors Silence the Remix, Defeating Rip City 126-109
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall to Valley Suns in 121-118 Overtime Loss