Kevin Kerr Takes over as Swamp Rabbits Head Coach

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that Kevin Kerr has been named the third head coach in franchise history. In addition to assuming the head coaching position, Kerr will also take on the role of Director of Hockey Operations. Kerr has eight years of head coaching experience spanning four different franchises.

"I am very excited and proud to hire Kevin Kerr as our new Head Coach of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits," said team President & CEO Steve Donner. "It was my goal to bring a coach to the team that has won championships both as a player and as a coach. I am determined to build a winning culture in Greenville with hard working, physical teams.

"Kevin worked hard for everything he has achieved as a player and as a coach," Donner continued, "and he brings the same work ethic and desire to win with him to Greenville. His teams are competitive and fun to watch, and very hard to play against."

Kerr has guided the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL for the last three seasons. Since assuming the role of Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations/General Manager in 2015, he compiled a 94-56-11-7 record. Macon qualified for the post season each of the team's first three seasons and collected a President's Cup Championship in 2017.

"I'd like to thank Steve Donner and the entire Swamp Rabbits organization for this great opportunity. I'm excited to come to Greenville and help build a winning team, one that's hard to play against and fun to watch," said Kerr.

Prior to taking over as the first coach in Macon Mayhem history, the North Bay, Ontario native spent two seasons with the New York Bobcats in the EHL. His resurgence into coaching came after a five-year hiatus. After wrapping up his playing career, Kerr took over the North Bay Skyhawks of the NOJHL for his first shot behind the bench.

Kerr then took over as head coach of the Flint Generals for two seasons where he had previously played 417 games, tallied 674 points (356G, 318A), and accrued 1,421 PIMS across eight seasons. Kerr was one of two players to have his number retired by the Generals and led the organization in points and goals when the club folded in 2010.

As a player, Kerr was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with a third-round pick in the 1986 NHL Draft. After logging four seasons in the OHL, he began his pro career with the Rochester Americans in the 1987-88 season and led the team in PIMS with 352 in addition to 29 points (18G, 11A). Kerr retired after the 2004-05 season after playing professional hockey for 18 seasons across 15 organizations and six leagues. At the time of Kerr's retirement, his 677 goals were a career minor league record, while compiling 3,706 PIMS. He also helped capture an AHL championship with the Portland Pirates, a Turner Cup title with the Flint Generals, and was the 1993-94 CoHL MVP.

