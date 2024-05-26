Kevin Kelsy RIPS Goal in @FCCincinnati's 7th-STRAIGHT Victory

May 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.