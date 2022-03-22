Kevin Fowler to Headline H-E-B 4th of July Celebration Pres. by Bud Light

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions will welcome Kevin Fowler to Nelson Wolff Stadium as part of the H-E-B 4th of July Celebration presented by Bud Light. Fowler will perform a postgame concert following the final out of the Missions contest against the Frisco RoughRiders.

The first pitch is currently scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Following the concert, fans will be able to enjoy a spectacular fireworks display.

Tickets for July 4th will range from $15.00 - $35.00 and are currently on sale. To purchase tickets for the H-E-B 4th of July Celebration, visit samissions.com and click on the single game tickets tab under 'Tickets & Promotions'.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. The Missions home opener is on Tuesday, April 12th against the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased exclusively online. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

