Kevin Folman Signed by Chicago White Sox
May 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
SIOUX FALLS - The contract of Canaries reliever Kevin Folman has been purchased by the Chicago White Sox organization. A righty from North Dakota State, Folman has been with the Canaries for three years.
Folman played at three levels of the White Sox organization in 2018 and 2019. He spent most of his 2018 stint with Chicago's Arizona League affiliate, earning a 3.45 ERA over six appearances (five starts). He posted a 5.81 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 2019 with Class A Kannapolis.
Folman played four years of college ball at North Dakota State, and he had a breakout season as a redshirt junior. The Hermantown, Minn. native posted a 2.70 ERA in 21 appearances in 2017, ranking third in the Summit League with eight saves.
The 26-year-old has made three appearances for the Canaries in the 2021 season, striking out seven in 5.1 innings of work.
For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 27, 2021
- Canaries Series Finale vs. Houston Postponed - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Kevin Folman Signed by Chicago White Sox - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Goldeyes Add Dynamic Infielder - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Kevin Folman Signs with Chicago White Sox - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Grand Slam Not Enough for Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs
- RedHawks Score 10 in 4th, Seven More in 8th to Beat Chicago 17-5 - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- RailCats Literally Walk Off, Snap Cougars Five-Game Win Streak - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Prime Goes 5-For-5 in Dominant Win over Dogs - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- RedHawks Explode for 17 Runs to Down Dogs - Chicago Dogs
- Railroaders Rally Not Enough as Lincoln Evens Series - Cleburne Railroaders
- Saltdogs Use Three-Run Eighth to Even Series - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Canaries Crush Apollos 16-0 to Clinch Series - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Explorers Offense Powers Them to Series Win - Sioux City Explorers
- Goldeyes Downed by Milkmen - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.