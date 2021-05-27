Kevin Folman Signed by Chicago White Sox

SIOUX FALLS - The contract of Canaries reliever Kevin Folman has been purchased by the Chicago White Sox organization. A righty from North Dakota State, Folman has been with the Canaries for three years.

Folman played at three levels of the White Sox organization in 2018 and 2019. He spent most of his 2018 stint with Chicago's Arizona League affiliate, earning a 3.45 ERA over six appearances (five starts). He posted a 5.81 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 2019 with Class A Kannapolis.

Folman played four years of college ball at North Dakota State, and he had a breakout season as a redshirt junior. The Hermantown, Minn. native posted a 2.70 ERA in 21 appearances in 2017, ranking third in the Summit League with eight saves.

The 26-year-old has made three appearances for the Canaries in the 2021 season, striking out seven in 5.1 innings of work.

