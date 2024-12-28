Kevin Crowley 8-Point Night Leads Warriors to Win

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







Kevin Crowley (5G, 3A) powered the Warriors to a 14-10 dub over the Roughnecks.

Roll the Crowley Tape!

