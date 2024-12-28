Kevin Crowley 8-Point Night Leads Warriors to Win
December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
Kevin Crowley (5G, 3A) powered the Warriors to a 14-10 dub over the Roughnecks.
Roll the Crowley Tape!
Visit our official website at NLL.com and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @NLL TikTok - @nll_official
Check out the Vancouver Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 28, 2024
- Roughnecks Downed by Warriors - Calgary Roughnecks
- Knighthawks Drop Fourth Straight to Bandits - Rochester Knighthawks
- Vinc Sets Bandits Record With 62 Saves In Home Opener Win Over Rochester - Buffalo Bandits
- Black Bears Complete Comeback in Nail-Biter Game - Ottawa Black Bears
- Albany FireWolves Fall After Late Surge from Halifax Thunderbirds - Albany FireWolves
- Thunderbirds Mount Six-Goal Comeback to Beat FireWolves - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Player Transactions - NLL
- What to Watch for vs. Ottawa Black Bears - Toronto Rock
- Albany FireWolves Look for Bounce Back Win on the Road against Halifax Thunderbirds - Albany FireWolves
- Game Prep: Black Bears at Rock - Ottawa Black Bears
- Knighthawks Look to End Skid Tonight against Defending Champs - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Warriors Stories
- Warriors and Roughnecks Clash in Year-End Showdown
- Battle of the West: Canucks and Warriors Take over Calgary in Four-Day Sports Showcase
- Warriors' Elite Academy Wraps up a Success in 2024
- Warriors' Rookie Johnathan Peshko Nets First NLL Goals in Front of Family
- Warriors Add Battle-Tested Equity in the Bank against Knighthawks