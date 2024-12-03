Keshad Johnson Named NBA G League Player of the Week: December 3

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

After averaging 30.0 points and 8.0 rebounds on an efficient 78% from the field in a 2-0 week, Sioux Falls Skyforce Two-Way star Keshad Johnson is your NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1.

