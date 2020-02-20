Kernels Will Host Spring/Summer Job Fair

February 20, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels will be hosting their spring and summer job fairs at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29.

During the job fair the Kernels management staff will be holding on-site interviews for the following positions: concessions, warehouse, ticket office, ticket takers, promotions team, ushers, souvenirs and stadium operations.

The Kernels are looking for people who are reliable, hard-working and passionate about pleasing our fans. Applicants must be 16 years of age to work at the Kernels. The Kernels are an equal opportunity employer. Applications are also available online at www.kernels.com.

Job Fair hours:

Friday, February 28 | 4:00 - 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 29 | 9:00-11:00 am

The Kernels Ticket Office opens for single game ticket purchase on Monday, March 23 at 10:00 am. Opening night for the Kernels is Monday, April 13 vs. Wisconsin at 6:35 pm.

