Kernels to Hold Job Fair Next Week

February 18, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are hosting a two-day job fair to hire part-time employees for the 2022 season. Mark your calendars for Thursday, February 24th from 3-7pm and Saturday, February 26th from 8-11am at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Candidates will complete the application and interview at the job fair in the Kernels conference room and suites. The Kernels are looking for people who are reliable, hard-working, and passionate about pleasing our fans. All employees must be at least 16 years of age or older to work at the Kernels. The Kernels are an equal opportunity employer.

Applications will be available at the job fair or apply online! Visit www.kernels.com to learn more about the positions we are hiring.

The Kernels Opening Night for 2022 is Friday, April 8th at 6:35 PM vs. Beloit. Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 14th. Our full promotional schedule with theme nights and daily specials will be released on March 1st.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.