Kernels Stop Rattlers Cold with 11-3 Win

July 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers saw their three-game winning streak end under an onslaught from the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Kala'i Rosario led the way with a homer and four RBI as the Kernels collected twelve hits and drew nine walks to beat the Rattlers 11-3.

Cedar Rapids (18-11 second half, 58-37 overall) shook off the ten-inning loss from the conclusion of Friday's suspended game with a fast start in the first inning of the regularly scheduled game as they scored two runs off Wisconsin starter Stiven Cruz. Emmanuel Rodriguez tripled, and Kala'i Rosario walked with one out. Jorel Ortega doubled to score Rodriguez, but Rosario was thrown out at the plate. Ben Ross followed with an RBI single and the Rattlers trailed 2-0.

Wisconsin (15-14, 41-52) rallied to take the lead three batters into the bottom of the first against Kernels starter Christian MacLeod. Robert Moore and Matt Wood singled to start the inning. Joe Gray Jr, who hit a three-run, first-inning homer off MacLeod in Cedar Rapids on May 28, repeated the feat in this game. Gray's blast, his eleventh of the season, sailed past the videoboard above the left-centerfield wall for a 3-2 lead.

The Kernels were not fazed as they loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second. Cruz walked two and gave up a single to the first three hitters. Noah Miller tied the game with an RBI single to right that kept the bases loaded. Rodriguez gave the Kernels the lead back with a run-scoring fielder's choice. Kala'i Rosario added a two-run double, and Cedar Rapids led 6-3.

Rosario added to the advantage with a two-run homer off reliever Nick Merkel in the top of the fourth. Rosario has fifteen homers this season.

MacLeod worked his way out of the first inning and pitched five frames with five strikeouts before turning the 8-3 lead over to his bullpen.

Ortega added to the lead in the seventh inning with a lead-off double, a stolen base, and a run scored on a wild pitch by Michele Vassalotti.

Two more runs scored for the visitors in the eighth inning as they loaded the bases with no outs. Ortega knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Miller scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.

The Rattlers still lead the series 3-2 and have a chance to win the series with a win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

Edwin Jimenez (2-3, 5.07) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Andrew Morris is set to make his Midwest League debut as he gets the start for the Kernels. Game time is 1:10pm CDT.

Bill Hall returns to Neuroscience Group Field for the first time since he played for the Beloit Snappers in 2000 as part of Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5, The Fan. Hall, who played eight of his eleven Major League seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, will be at this game to meet with fans and throw out a ceremonial first pitch. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Timber Rattlers cap based on last year's Brewers Sunday design from Pepsi. Players and coaches put on this year's version of the Brewers Sunday jerseys and hats for the game.

Sunday is a Bark in the Park presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations will be admitted free to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the left field berm or section 115 with a paid admission by their pet parents.

Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel. Wisconsin players will be available for an autograph session with the fans after the game.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:50pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too. Sunday's game is also on CW-14 in Northeastern Wisconsin.

R H E

CR 240 200 120 - 11 12 1

WIS 300 000 000 - 3 9 2

Click here for the boxscore

HOME RUNS:

CR:

Kala'i Rosario (15th, 1 on in 4th inning off Nick Merkel, 1 out)

WIS:

Joe Gray Jr (11th, 2 on in 1st inning off Christian MacLeod, 0 out)

WP: Christian MacLeod (2-0)

LP: Stiven Cruz (4-6)

TIME: 2:59

ATTN: 5,187

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.