Kernels Split with QC

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Cedar Rapids Kernels split their series with the Quad Cities River Bandits after falling in the series finale on Sunday, 6-4.

The River Bandits struck first in the top of the first inning. Logan Porter brought in Maikel Garcia on an RBI double, then Nathan Eaton recorded an RBI single to make it 2-0. Then, the River Bandits added two more runs in the fourth inning to lead 4-0.

The Kernels slowly chipped away at the lead starting with a solo home run from Aaron Sabato in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was Sabato's third home run of the season and his first at Veterans Memorial Stadium. In the bottom of the sixth, Yunior Severino scored Daniel Ozoria on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. In the bottom of the seventh, Jeferson Morales smacked a two-run double to left-center that almost left the ballpark, but it still tied the game 4-4.

However, in the top of the 9th, the River Bandits loaded the bases and took the lead for good when John Rave lined a single to center, scoring two runs and giving the River Bandits the 6-4 lead.

With the loss, the Kernels are now tied with Great Lakes for that second playoff spot in the High-A Central League Championship series.

The Kernels are off on Monday and will travel to Wisconsin for a six-game series, starting on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

