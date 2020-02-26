Kernels Set 2020 Promotional Schedule

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels have released their 2020 Promotional Schedule. Their lineup of theme nights, daily specials and other game promotions are available now at www.kernels.com.

2020 Theme Nights

Future Engineers Day | Sunday, April 19

Star Wars Night | Saturday, May 23

Iowa PBS Day with Cat In The Hat & Arthur |Sunday, May 24

Urban Acres & RayGun T-shirt Giveaway| Saturday, June 13

EFY Pink Jersey Night| Thursday, June 25

Princess Day | Sunday, June 28

Wizardry Night | Saturday, July 11

Superhero Day | Sunday, July 26

Busch Latte Night | Friday, August 7

'80s Night | Saturday, August 8

Cargill/Special Olympics Night | Saturday, August 29

2020 DAILY SPECIALS

Kids Eat Free Sunday | Every Sunday home game, all kids 12 and under receive a voucher for a FREE hotdog, popcorn, and drink from the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to presenting sponsor Western Fraternal Life

Family Funday Every Sunday | Run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the Kernels after the game. Enjoy Papa Balloon, face painting by Kennedy, and play Travel Advisors Baseball Vacation Bingo

The NEW Family Four Pack | Includes 4 club tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 12 oz. sodas, and 4 small popcorns all for $56! That's a $30 savings! Available every week Monday-Thursday. Presented by Great Clips.

Big Screen Thursday | Fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 50-inch big-screen TVs given away by presenting sponsor First Federal Credit Union.

Two-for-One Friday | Every Friday the Kernels are offering a two-for-one special on all 16 oz. beer, 20 oz soda, and bottled water

Noon Game Special | Every Kernels noon game, get a regular sandwich, chips or small popcorn and a 16 oz. regular draft beer or 20 oz. bottled water or soda for just $8.50!

POST-GAME FIREWORKS

Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 16

Saturday, May 23

Saturday, June 13 | Sponsored by Proctor & Gamble

Saturday, June 27

Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 11

Saturday, July 25

Saturday, August 8

Thursday, August 20

Saturday, August 29| Sponsored by Special Olympics

BARK IN THE PARK

Bring your dogs out to the stadium for our FIVE Bark in the Park games in 2020! Sponsored by Lou & Ainsley Realtors with Urban Acres.

Monday, May 11

Monday, June 29

Tuesday, July 21

Wednesday, August 5

Wednesday, August 19

COPA DAYS

The Cedar Rapids Kernels will turn into Cinco Estaciones (Five Seasons) de Cedar Rapids for three games this year to celebrate what Hispanic culture has brought to our community. These games will feature authentic entertainment performances, food, on-field elements, and atmosphere! Along with our new name and logo, we will feature specialty jerseys and merchandise so everybody can join in on the fun. Full list of COPA dates:

Sunday, June 14

Sunday, July 12

Sunday, August 30

The Kernels Ticket Office opens for single game ticket purchase on Monday, March 23 at 10:00 am. Opening night for the Kernels is Monday, April 13 vs. Wisconsin at 6:35 pm.

