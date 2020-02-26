Kernels Set 2020 Promotional Schedule
February 26, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels have released their 2020 Promotional Schedule. Their lineup of theme nights, daily specials and other game promotions are available now at www.kernels.com.
2020 Theme Nights
Future Engineers Day | Sunday, April 19
Star Wars Night | Saturday, May 23
Iowa PBS Day with Cat In The Hat & Arthur |Sunday, May 24
Urban Acres & RayGun T-shirt Giveaway| Saturday, June 13
EFY Pink Jersey Night| Thursday, June 25
Princess Day | Sunday, June 28
Wizardry Night | Saturday, July 11
Superhero Day | Sunday, July 26
Busch Latte Night | Friday, August 7
'80s Night | Saturday, August 8
Cargill/Special Olympics Night | Saturday, August 29
2020 DAILY SPECIALS
Kids Eat Free Sunday | Every Sunday home game, all kids 12 and under receive a voucher for a FREE hotdog, popcorn, and drink from the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to presenting sponsor Western Fraternal Life
Family Funday Every Sunday | Run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the Kernels after the game. Enjoy Papa Balloon, face painting by Kennedy, and play Travel Advisors Baseball Vacation Bingo
The NEW Family Four Pack | Includes 4 club tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 12 oz. sodas, and 4 small popcorns all for $56! That's a $30 savings! Available every week Monday-Thursday. Presented by Great Clips.
Big Screen Thursday | Fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 50-inch big-screen TVs given away by presenting sponsor First Federal Credit Union.
Two-for-One Friday | Every Friday the Kernels are offering a two-for-one special on all 16 oz. beer, 20 oz soda, and bottled water
Noon Game Special | Every Kernels noon game, get a regular sandwich, chips or small popcorn and a 16 oz. regular draft beer or 20 oz. bottled water or soda for just $8.50!
POST-GAME FIREWORKS
Saturday, May 2
Saturday, May 16
Saturday, May 23
Saturday, June 13 | Sponsored by Proctor & Gamble
Saturday, June 27
Saturday, July 4
Saturday, July 11
Saturday, July 25
Saturday, August 8
Thursday, August 20
Saturday, August 29| Sponsored by Special Olympics
BARK IN THE PARK
Bring your dogs out to the stadium for our FIVE Bark in the Park games in 2020! Sponsored by Lou & Ainsley Realtors with Urban Acres.
Monday, May 11
Monday, June 29
Tuesday, July 21
Wednesday, August 5
Wednesday, August 19
COPA DAYS
The Cedar Rapids Kernels will turn into Cinco Estaciones (Five Seasons) de Cedar Rapids for three games this year to celebrate what Hispanic culture has brought to our community. These games will feature authentic entertainment performances, food, on-field elements, and atmosphere! Along with our new name and logo, we will feature specialty jerseys and merchandise so everybody can join in on the fun. Full list of COPA dates:
Sunday, June 14
Sunday, July 12
Sunday, August 30
The Kernels Ticket Office opens for single game ticket purchase on Monday, March 23 at 10:00 am. Opening night for the Kernels is Monday, April 13 vs. Wisconsin at 6:35 pm.
