Kernels Seeking Nominations for Third Annual Kid Heroes Recognition

March 27, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are seeking nominations for their third annual Kid Heroes Recognition Ceremony sponsored by O'Brien Family McDonald's. This special group will represent kids who have used the services of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

The ceremony for the 2020 Kid Heroes will be at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Those children selected as Kid Heroes, and their families will be honored on the field prior to the game and will receive four complimentary tickets to that game.

The Kernels will begin taking nominations for the third annual Kid Heroes Recognition Ceremony on Monday, March 30th. The first 20 submissions will make it into the group, so we urge people to turn in their nominations right away. Nominations will be taken until Friday, May 8th, OR, until 20 submissions are received.

To give all these outstanding kids the opportunity to be honored in the Kid Heroes Recognition Ceremony, we ask that those kids included in previous ceremonies from 2018 and 2019 not be nominated.

Nominations can be made online at www.kernels.com. A special thank you is extended to our loyal sponsor, O'Brien Family McDonald's restaurants and the partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

For more information on the Kid Heroes Recognition Ceremony, or if you have questions, please contact Jessica Fergesen at (319) 896-7608 or by e-mail at Jessica@kernels.com.

Single game tickets for the Kernels 2020 season are available online now from May 11-August. https://www.milb.com/cedar-rapids/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 27, 2020

Kernels Seeking Nominations for Third Annual Kid Heroes Recognition - Cedar Rapids Kernels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.