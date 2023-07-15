Kernels Score Five Times in the First Inning, Top Beloit 9-7

Beloit, WI - The Kernels picked up from their 15-run outburst a night ago to score five times in the first inning Saturday night, opening up a 7-0 lead they would hold on to in 9-7 over Beloit to clinch the season series with the Sky Carp.

After starting Friday night's game with a 9-0 lead, Cedar Rapids hoped on the board early and often on Saturday. Tanner Schobel led off the game with a double, then Emmanuel Rodriguez was hit by a pitch putting two on for Kala'i Rosario, who opened the scoring with an RBI single. After a five-RBI night on Friday, Jorel Ortega then picked up his sixth run driven in of the set with a base hit to make it 2-0. Noah Miller then walked to load the bases, and still with no one out, Misael Urbina produced a run with a single. Ortega then scored on a wild pitch, and Andrew Cossetti brought home a run with a sacrifice fly to set the Kernels up 5-0 after the first inning.

With the same score in the top of the third frame, the Kernels added on to the lead. Two walks and a hit loaded the bases for Kyler Fedko, who worked a bases-loaded walk. The next batter Schobel then plated another Kernels run with a sac fly to put Cedar Rapids up 7-0.

The Sky Carp first started to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Three straight Beloit singles loaded the bases to lead off the inning, then Tanner Allen notched his first of four hits on the night with a two-run single to cut the Kernels' advantage down to five. The next batter Yiddi Cappe then produced a run with a fielder's choice to make it a 7-3 game.

Cedar Rapids got two runs back in the top of the fifth inning. With a runner on first base, Fedko smashed his third home run of the season with a two-run blast into the Beloit bullpen to put the Kernels back up by six runs at 9-3.

The Sky Carp, however, would not go away quietly. A two-out error with runners on the corners scored a run for Beloit in the bottom of the fifth inning. Then, an Allen solo home run in the last of the seventh pared the Cedar Rapids lead down to 9-5.

That was the score entering the bottom of the ninth inning, with Miguel Rodriguez on the mound to slam the door for the Kernels. Josh Zamora began the inning for Beloit with a single, then an Allen single put two on base for Cappe, who drove home a run with his second double of the night, making it a three-run game. After a strikeout, a fielder's choice scored Allen and put Cappe on third base with two outs for the game's tying run at the plate. But Rodriguez punched out Davis Bradshaw looking to end the game in a 9-7 Cedar Rapids victory.

The win for the Kernels (51-32) clinches the series victory over Beloit (36-46) and a victory in the season series with the Sky Carp. The Kernels go for their second series sweep of the season tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 with Christian MacLeod on the mound opposite Karson Milbrandt.

