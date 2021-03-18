Kernels Schedule Job Fair

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are hosting a job fair to hire part-time employees for the season. The two-day job fair will be Friday, March 26th from 4-7pm and Saturday, March 27th from 9-11am at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Candidates will complete the application and interview at the job fair in a safe, socially distanced atmosphere in the Kernels offices and suites. The Kernels are looking for people who are reliable, hard-working, and passionate about pleasing our fans. All employees must be at least 16 years of age or older to work at the Kernels. The Kernels are an equal opportunity employer.

Applications will be available at the job fair! Visit www.kernels.com to learn more about the positions we are hiring.

The Kernels open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4th at 6:35pm against the Peoria Chiefs. Season tickets and group outings are on sale now and single-game tickets will go on sale in April. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2021 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and Twitter feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

