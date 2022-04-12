Kernels Place Severino on Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have placed infielder Yunior Severino on the 7-day injured list with a left thumb contusion.

Severino has played in one game this season, exiting after being hit by a pitch on April 9 in his first plate appearance.

The Kernels begin a six-game series at Quad Cities tonight with a 6:30 p.m. start.

