Kernels Opening Day Will Not be Effected by the MLB Lockout

February 18, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels Opening Night for 2022 is Friday, April 8th at 6:35 PM vs. Beloit here at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Opening Night will not be effected due to the MLB Lockout per notice from the MLB. Players on the active 40-man MLB roster are not eligible to play in the minors during the lockout but all other players not on that roster are eligible to play with the MiLB. Luckily for us, our players are not in the MLB Players Association or on the active 40-man MLB roster and are at Spring Training preparing for the 2022 season!

Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 14th. Be sure to get your tickets for Opening Night! Our full promotional schedule with theme nights and daily specials will be released on March 1st.

