Kernels Offense Shut Down, Series Even

September 22, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Cedar Rapids Kernels were shut out in Game 2 of the HACL championship series against the Quad Cities River Bandits, falling 6-0. The series is now even 1-1.

The River Bandits started off the scoring with the long ball. Nick Loftin blasted a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, giving them a 2-0 lead. Then in the top of the third, Maikel Garcia drilled a solo home run to right field, making it a 3-0 lead for the River Bandits.

The lead was safe after that, but the River Bandits added three more runs throughout the game, one coming in the fourth inning and then two more in the seventh.

The Kernels' offense struggled, only mustering three hits, two of them coming from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. The Kernels only had four base runners the entire game and only reached second base once.

The Quad Cities pitching staff only surrendered the three hits, plus only walked one batter and collected 14 strikeouts.

The series now goes to the Quad Cities with Game 3 set for Friday at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 22, 2021

Kernels Offense Shut Down, Series Even - Cedar Rapids Kernels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.