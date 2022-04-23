Kernels Knock off Chiefs Saturday

April 23, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels clinched a series win Saturday as they knocked off the Chiefs 6-3 Saturday. With the loss, the Chiefs fall back to .500 at 7-7 on the year.

The teams traded runs in the early going. In the top of the first, Jacob Buchberger plated Mack Chambers to give Peoria a 1-0 advantage, four batters in. The Chiefs had Cedar Rapids starter Sawyer Gipson-Long on the ropes later in the inning, but the right-hander stranded a pair of Chiefs runners in scoring position.

In the bottom of the first, the Kernels answered quickly, a theme that continued throughout the day. A lead-off double from Anthony Prato set the tone and he scored without another hit to tie the game 1-1.

In the third, Mike Antico extended his on-base streak to 11 games in a big way. The centerfielder homered to right, his first in a Peoria uniform, to give the Chiefs the lead back. In the Kernels half, Aaron Sabato collected a knock off his former University of North Carolina teammate, Peoria starter Austin Love, to tie the game again, 2-2.

The seesaw affair continued in the middle innings. In the fourth inning, Francisco Hernandez collected his first RBI of the season with a single up the middle, giving Peoria their third lead of the contest, 3-2. An inning later, Cedar Rapids countered with a sac fly to again knot the score.

In the sixth, Love was unable to navigate through the Cedar Rapids lineup for a third time. A Seth Gray single gave the Kernels their first lead of the day, 4-3. Will Holland added an RBI single two batters later to make it 5-3. The Kernels tacked on an extra run in the home half of the eighth to create the final score.

The series wraps up tomorrow in Iowa. Logan Gragg will make his second start of the series. Left-hander Aaron Rozek will oppose him for Cedar Rapids. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.