Kernels Fall in Extras

BELOIT, Wisconsin - No lead was ever safe in this game for the Cedar Rapids Kernels as the Beloit Snappers managed to fight back and win the series finale in 10 innings, 9-8.

The Kernels' offense caught fire in the top of the second inning when Alex Isola blasted a two-run home run, his 11th of the season, which gave them a 2-0 lead. Then in the third, the Kernels added three more runs, including a solo home run from Aaron Sabato, his first in a Kernels uniform.

However, that 5-0 lead didn't last very long. In the bottom of the fourth, Beloit's Thomas Jones tied the game up with a grand slam to make it 5-5.

Cedar Rapids responded in the fifth on a two-run home run from Jeferson Morales to make it 7-5. Beloit didn't give up, tying it 7-7 in the sixth with two runs, including three errors by the Kernels' defense.

In the top of the seventh, Sabato led off the inning with another solo home run, his second of the game, which gave the Kernels an 8-7 lead. Beloit had another response in the bottom half when Nic Ready hit a solo home run and tied it 8-8.

The game went into extra innings. Despite a single from Alex Isola, the Kernels couldn't get a run across in the top half of the 10th inning. Beloit loaded the bases in the bottom half and Marcos Rivera drew a walk to score Ricky Aracena for the game-winning run.

Alex Isola finished the game a perfect 5-for-5. His five hits is a new season and career-high.

