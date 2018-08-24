Kernels Announce 2019 Midwest League Schedule

August 24, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels released their 2019 Midwest League Home Schedule today with Opening Day set for Thursday, April 4th vs. Peoria at 6:35 PM.

The Kernels will begin taking group outing reservations for the 2019 season in October with the date TBA. Group outing areas include the Plumbers and Pipefitters Pavilion, Kernels Party Plaza, Miller Mezzanine, Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Grand Slam Suite and Kernels Diamond Suites.

Season ticket packages for the 2019 season are on sale now. Contact Peter Keleher at (319) 896- 7622 or email him at peter@kernels.com for season ticket package information. Individual game tickets for the 2019 season will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

The Kernels begin the final home stand of the 2018 regular season tonight vs. Kane County at 6:35 PM. The current home stand continues through Friday, August 31st.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.

com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit MiLB.TV for subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.