Kernels and Sky Carp Postponed Sunday Afternoon
April 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Beloit, WI - Sunday's game, April 7, between the Kernels and the Beloit Sky Carp has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 1:05 p.m.
The Kernels head home for the home opener against Dayton on Tuesday night at 6:35.
The Kernels Opening Night for 2024 is Tuesday, April 9 at 6:35 PM vs. Dayton. Single-game tickets are on sale now. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2024 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
