Kernels and LumberKings Postponed on Saturday

Cedar Rapids, IA - Saturday's game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Clinton LumberKings has been postponed due to rain and wet grounds. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, consisting of two 7-inning games, on Sunday, May 27th with the first game starting at 2:05 PM.

Fans with tickets to today's game can exchange them at the Kernels Ticket Office for any regular season game during the 2018 season, based on availability. Contact the Kernels Ticket Office at (319) 896-7560 with questions regarding ticket exchanges.

The Kernels and LumberKings will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, April 15th at 2:05 PM with the gates opening at 1:00 PM. Kids 12-under get a voucher for a free hot dog, popcorn and Capri Sun, as part of Western Fraternal Life Kids Eat Free Sunday. And, fans can run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the Kernels players on the field after the game, thanks to Prairie Farms and 104.5 KDAT.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit MiLB.TV for subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

