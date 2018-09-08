Kernels adjust playoff roster before Peoria series

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Jared Finkel and INF Yunior Severino have joined the Kernels from the GCL Twins and RHP Jhoan Duran and RHP Randy Dobnak have been assigned to the GCL Twins. Brian Maloney, Twins Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Finkel made 33 relief appearances for the Kernels, posting a 5-3 record, 3.39 ERA and three saves. In 63.2 IP, he allowed 65 hits and 32 runs (24 earned) with 22 walks and 43 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 23rd round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of Iona.

Severino was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent in December of 2017. He played 49 games at Elizabethton, batting .263 with 8 HR and 28 RBI and is considered the Twins #21 top prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Duran and Dobnak both won their playoff starts against Beloit. Duran allowed a run over 6 IP while striking out 10 in the Kernels 10-1 win on Thursday and Dobnak threw a 7-inning complete game shutout on Friday, striking out eight.

Finkel and Severino are active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM playoff game vs. Peoria. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster is at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players currently on the DL.

The Kernels host Peoria in game 1 of the MWL Western Division Championship Series on Saturday, September 8th at 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be played in Peoria on Sunday and Monday.

