Kerkering Named First Team All-MiLB

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Former BlueClaws reliever Orion Kerkering was named First Team All-MiLB as part of the first MiLB Awards Show on MLB Network on Tuesday night. The right-hander pitched at all four Phillies minor league levels - Clearwater, Jersey Shore, Reading, and Lehigh Valley - before joining the Phillies.

Kerkering joined the BlueClaws in May and went 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA with Jersey Shore. He struck out 27 batters in 20.1 innings with the BlueClaws and 79 in 53.2 innings in the minors this season.

He made his Phillies debut on September 24th and was the first player ever to play for the BlueClaws and Phillies in the same season (non including rehab assignments).

Kerkering was also named a Paul Owens Award winner, as the Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the year. He was a 5th round pick in the 2022 draft out of the University of South Florida.

