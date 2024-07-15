Keon Johnson (27 PTS, 6 REB & 4 STL) Impresses at #NBA2KSummerLeague
July 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from July 15, 2024
- Charge Glitter in Gold - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Long Island Nets Name Matt MacDonald as General Manager
- Long Island Falls to Maine in Eastern Conference Finals
- Long Island Upsets Osceola to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals
- Short-Handed Nets Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinals Over Go-Go
- Long Island Nets Clinch Fourth Playoff Berth in Win over Grand Rapids