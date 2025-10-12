Kenza Dali Scores from Wayyyyyy Outside! #nwsl
Published on October 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 12, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Earn 3-2 Win at Utah Royals FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Royals Fall, 3-2, at Home to San Diego, Ending Eight-Match Unbeaten Streak - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.