Kenosha Kingfish Introduce Marz Timms

The Kingfish are very excited to announce our newest addition to the team, Marz Timms, who will act as our on-field personality and emcee.

Marz Timms is an internationally known actor/comedian who plays the character Van Howard on the NETFLIX original series "EASY" seasons 1 & 2. Marz voices the character Jax in the popular Mortal Kombat video game, and is the former In- Arena Host for the Chicago Bulls where he performed for 34,000 screaming fans at home games.Â He headlined the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and was recently featured in the NBC, Universal Television "Break Out Festival" at Second City in Chicago. Timms and his comedy group Pimprov are featured on the HULU tv show "Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It"; as the show to see when traveling to Chicago.

As a stand up comedian his style has been called "nerdy, yet urban." and Marz has performed with well known comics such as Tracy Morgan, Guy Torry, Nikki Glaser, Eddie Griffin, and Louie Anderson.

Marz has also shared the stage with (Oscar winning writer) Jordan Peele, and Keegan Michael Key formerly of Comedy Central's "Key & Peele", SNL's Chris Redd, and Horatio Sanz.Â He was an original member of Second City's Brown Co. where he was a writer and actor.Â Marz has taught improv classes, and workshops internationally. As an actor he has performed in over 100 productions across the world, and got his start in Chicago at the Annoyance Theater.

Opening Day and Marz's big Kingfish debut will be May 31st with the first pitch scheduled at 1:05pm.Â Welcome back to Simmons Field!

