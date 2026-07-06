Kenny Lawler Magic!
Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Kenny Lawler rises up and makes a RIDICULOUS catch to give the Tiger-Cats an early lead in this FanDuel Canada Day Weekend matchup.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 5, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Release American DB Greg Junior
- Tiger-Cats Add American Receiver Blayne Taylor
- Tiger-Cats to Host Inaugural Ticats Car Show at Made in the Hammer Game on July 5
- Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian LB Ryan Baker to Contract Extension
- Tiger-Cats' Bo Levi Mitchell Named CFL Week 3 Player of the Week