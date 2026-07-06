Kenny Lawler Magic!

Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Kenny Lawler rises up and makes a RIDICULOUS catch to give the Tiger-Cats an early lead in this FanDuel Canada Day Weekend matchup.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 5, 2026

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