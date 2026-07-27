Kenny Lawler FLIES by the Defence for Six!

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Kenny Lawler turned on the jets and left the secondary behind, hauling in a 33-yard touchdown to cap off the drive.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 26, 2026

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