Kenny Lawler FLIES by the Defence for Six!
Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Kenny Lawler turned on the jets and left the secondary behind, hauling in a 33-yard touchdown to cap off the drive.
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